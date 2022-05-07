Dorothy Knight Burchett

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Connoquenessing Creek at Zelienople is in Minor Flood. Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central and western Pennsylvania, including the following counties, in west central Pennsylvania, Butler. In western Pennsylvania, Beaver and Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 915 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Connoquenessing Creek at Zelienople is in Minor Flood. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 606 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ellwood City, Zelienople, Big Beaver, Ellport, Harmony, Koppel and Homewood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&