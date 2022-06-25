Dorothy Knight Burchett

You would think it was my own wedding I was putting so much planning into.
Actually, it was my great-nephew’s wedding. He lives in Los Angeles.
We got a lovely picture postcard of him and his fiancée in a tender embrace with the words, “Save the date.” That was last August. The wedding was two weeks ago.
Well, the wheels in my head immediately started turning. I had been to the wedding of his two sisters. It was only fair that I should attend his. Since they were getting married in Santa Barbara, it would make a great vacation for Sweetheart and me.
The first thing we had to do was save the date, so we marked it in our day planner. Then we discussed the mode of transportation we would use.
We didn’t care to drive that far. Flying seemed to be too iffy — especially when finding a flight at the time we wanted. That left the train, and that is what we decided to use.
While we were in Florida last winter, we were walking past the shops in Tarpon Springs when Sweetheart saw a dress that he said would be perfect to wear to a California wedding. So, we got it. Naturally, I needed shoes to go with it, although I got them at another time.
We discussed what Sweetheart would wear to the wedding. Would the ceremony be in the morning, afternoon or evening? Should he wear a dark suit or a light one?
Then there was the matter of a gift. The bride had a registry online, but I was unable to access it. Should we give money? It seemed too impersonal. But, how did we know what they wanted or needed?
We decided to do both. We gave them one of my books and one of Sweetheart’s homemade wooden crafts, as well as money to use as they thought best.
I started to pack clothing and other items in my suitcase two weeks before our departure date. Sweetheart started the day before. We both forgot things.
We arranged for transportation to the train depot and someone to feed Flopsie, our cat.
It seemed as though all was in order for us to make our trip. I wonder if the bride, groom and their parents had this much preparation — or more.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
