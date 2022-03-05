Dorothy Knight Burchett

Sometimes, our line dance group dances to the song, “Old Bones.”
It is sung by George Burns, who was old when he sang it. Of course, he was old when I first saw him on television many years ago. But I was only eight years old, so what did I know?
Well, anyway, he describes some of the things that happen to our bodies as we age. Slowing down was one of them. I can’t tell, though, if he is bragging or complaining. If my observations of him on camera are correct, he didn’t seem to be a very active person. I would call him laid back.
At the end of the song, though, he says, “I’d like to do it again.”
Sweetheart and I agreed that we would like to do it again, too, if we could do it with each other.
Since we have only been together for 10 years, we lament the fact that we didn’t meet sooner and, thus, have had more time together. We could have spent our better years together, in fact. As it is, we were senior citizens when we met.
However, we recite the same old mantra every time the subject comes up. We weren’t the same people then. We might not have liked each other then. We would have had responsibilities of work and family that would have kept us physically and emotionally occupied and given us less free time to focus on each other.
As a result, we don’t have distractions that keep us from focusing on each other now.
However, I see on television and hear on the radio and read in the newspaper and I even hear personal reports of people who are not having a good life. They, most likely, would not want to “do it again” — with anybody.
I went through challenging times in my younger days. They were times that did not inspire me to “do it again.” Fortunately, I kept the faith and made choices that brought me to this time and place in my life.
Some people are living with the consequences of unwise choices. Others have their choices made for them. Some people feel as though they are trapped in their life situation.
If they keep the faith and make wise choices, they just might be able to enjoy life — as George Burns did and as Sweetheart and I do.
In the meantime, let’s be kind to people we meet along our journey. They might be having a bad life.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.