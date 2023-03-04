Dorothy Knight Burchett

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson PA, Lawrence, and Clarion Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&