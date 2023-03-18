Dorothy Knight Burchett

I was driving along the road one day last week and decided to turn on the radio so I could listen to one of my favorite talk shows.
As usual, I tuned in as the host was in the middle of a very interesting story. Not that I consider all of his stories interesting, but it’s just like me to miss the first part. It always leaves me wondering.
What I guess must have happened is that there was a church service going on in some church somewhere. (That’s the part I missed.) Then two or three young men wearing masks and holding guns came bustling down the aisles, waving their guns and making threats.
The pastor jumped out from behind the pulpit, hurried down the aisle and met the terrorists. He thanked the Holy Ghost for bringing them to the church. He began to pray for them and asked for the Holy Ghost to come down on them and bless them. Dumbfounded, the would-be terrorists turned around and walked out of the church.
The police are still looking for them.
Now this story may seem to be farfetched to you, but bigger miracles have happened. All you have to do is read your Bible to see that.
However, miracles still happen to us, too, if you just keep your eyes and heart open to seeing them. I come across one almost daily. They are not nearly as dramatic as the story I just told you, but they are miracles nevertheless.
For instance, have any of these things happened to you?
•My first husband got a telephone call, out of the blue, from someone offering him a job — just when he needed it the most.
•I rescued my daughter and her baby when they were locked out of their car and took them to the doctor’s office just in time for their appointment.
•I met up with an old friend at a time and location that could have only happened once in a lifetime.
These incidents impressed me so much that I wrote them down, along with some others, and put them in a book. They were so amazing that I didn’t want to forget them.
Maybe you should write down the everyday miracles that happen to you in a journal of some kind. Then, when times are tough and your spirit could use a lift, you can be reminded that miracles do still happen.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com.)
