Dorothy Knight Burchett

I had to put up ANOTHER fence around my tomatoes and peppers.
Sweetheart and I have to put fences around everything we plant in our yard and garden. We need to protect our crops from deer, groundhogs, rabbits, squirrels and chipmunks.
These animals are all so cute when we see them romping outside our window as we eat our meals, but when they sneak in at night and take bites out of our tasty edibles, they have lost their fascination.
So, we put up an outer fence to keep the larger animals out. But deer, with their long necks, can reach over a three-foot fence and nibble on our plants. So, we have to put up another fence — either closer or farther away — so their necks cannot reach the plants.
The last couple of days, I discovered half-eaten tomatoes laying on the ground. The fences were not disturbed. However, chipmunks scoff at fences. They are so little that they can scurry between the wires in the enclosure. And that is why I just finished putting screening around the fence that was already there.
I don’t mind sharing my food with the wild animals. I throw scraps out onto the compost pile every couple of days. They seem to appreciate it.
What I object to is them eating first and leaving the rest for us. Somehow, it just doesn’t seem right. Who knows how much they might have slobbered on it?
The barriers I make are rather makeshift. I just pound some tall stakes into the ground and wrap the wire fencing around it, securing it with zip ties or twist ties from bread wrappers.
And, there is no door on hinges to facilitate my going in and out of the garden. All I have is more wire fencing that needs to be unhooked and pulled open. It’s not supposed to be permanent, after all.
Well, it’s been about a week since I reinforced the metal critter barrier. The vegetables appear to be safe and sound. I see a tomato is starting to ripen and a few peppers will soon be ready to pick.
The only thing is the crops are so well protected from chipmunks that they are also protected from me. How am I going to get in there?
Who is keeping whom out of the garden? Are we all going to starve? And how dumb are animals anyway?
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
