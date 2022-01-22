Recently, Sweetheart and I were playing cards with two other couples.
As we were turning over our cards, one of the women said, “It’s all luck.”
I said, “It’s not all luck. Otherwise, why play? “
As soon as Sweetheart learns a new game, he starts to devise a strategy. And he usually starts winning. Everybody says he is lucky, but is he? I tell him he has to lose once in a while, or people won’t want to come to our house and play any more.
It’s a funny thing about using strategy in these games. The card you discard must be to your advantage and to the disadvantage of your opponents. And you hope your opponent will lay down something that will benefit you.
So, you see, we actually depend on our fellow players to help us win the game. Yet, without our fellow players, there would be no game.
Is the object of the game to win, or to have fun? It can be a safe environment to let off steam and still be friends.
Playing games can be compared to life. We’re dealt a certain set of cards and expected to make the most of them.
However, where we are born, who our family and friends are do not entirely determine how we live. Some people say that attitude is everything. I don’t think it is everything, but it is something.
How we interact with our family, friends and people around us can make life pleasant or difficult. Yet, their good or bad choices help us to make our own choices and lead us on a good path. Where would we be without them?
It’s a combination of luck and strategy, and we need both.
I don’t know if we could say we “win” the game of life, but we need to play a good “hand”— and have fun along the way.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
