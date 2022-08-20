Dorothy Knight Burchett

“People don’t laugh enough,” she said, as we browsed through the humorous greeting cards at the post office.
I had never met the woman before, but I agreed with her. As we were standing in line, we struck up a conversation. She said that humans are the only animals that can laugh. It was only a millisecond before I could refute her claim.
“What about hyenas?” I asked. “I’ve never heard one laugh, but I’m told that they do. And what about kookaburras? I’ve heard one laugh. I even made one laugh once.”
She didn’t believe me.
Well, Sweetheart and I were at an animal park in Florida where there was a kookaburra bird perched on a tree limb. I said, “Laugh, kookaburra.” It refused. I entreated it again and it again refused.
Then I remembered a little ditty I had learned as a child.
“Lavender’s blue, dilly, dilly.
Lavender’s green.
When I am king, dilly, dilly,
You shall be queen.
Laugh kookaburra. Laugh Kookaburra.
Life is but a dream.”
And then it laughed. At least it sounded like a laugh to me. I don’t know if it laughed because it enjoyed the little tune, or if it was laughing at me. I tried the same technique at the local animal park this summer, but that bird could not be persuaded.
The next thing my new acquaintance said was that she doesn’t read the local newspaper, because it only contains bad news. It’s a common complaint. I hear it a lot.
I disagreed with her again, because I see good news often — and on the front page, too. There are stories of people who have recovered from illness, accident and addiction; of people who have raised money to benefit people who have suffered misfortune; of rescues; of dedication; and celebration.
It seems to me that newspaper staffs work hard to make this happen and don’t get the credit they deserve.
Do readers only want to read good news? Do they only want to laugh? The newspaper would look silly with only comic pages and puzzle sheets. I think laughter is meant to be a temporary escape from bitter reality, not reality itself.
Humans may or may not be the only creatures that can laugh, but it’s a good characteristic to have.
I like to laugh, because it’s good exercise. It’s like jogging from the inside out.
And, as my mother used to say, “Sometimes you have to laugh to keep from crying.”
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.