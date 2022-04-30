Dorothy Knight Burchett

I was watching television one afternoon last week.
I don’t usually watch television in the afternoon. I like to eat supper, wash dishes, then sit in front of the TV and rest from the day’s activities.
This day, however, I needed to rest my back from a vigorous morning of raking leaves and cleaning the yard. As the ice pack started to penetrate the muscles in my back, I flipped the channels, looking for something interesting to watch.
I was hoping to find “America’s Funniest Videos,” but I was too late for that. I found a movie that was just coming on.
There was this mechanic who was working in a garage that was managed by a slave driver. Even though the fellow was a good mechanic, his boss did not appreciate him.
Lo and behold! He won $8 million in the lottery!
He quit his job and, as often happens to big lottery winners, began to spend his money indiscriminately. He donated much of his winnings to his sister and her husband, to help them in their construction business. As a result, his money soon began to run out. Believe it or not, even $8 million does not last forever.
When he was down to his last $100,000, his sister thought she and her husband should have that money, too. When our hero said he couldn’t give it to them, what do you think they did?
They killed him! Just like that!
They didn’t think they should have to take no for an answer.
How can a person become so angry with his/her sibling that s/he would kill him or her? If only things like that just happened in the movies. But, it happens in real life, too. I read about a man who murdered his brother just a couple of counties over from Sunny Lane.
I had a brother who picked on me and played tricks on me and did mean things to me. I often thought of doing something mean to him and, occasionally, I did. Murder never entered my mind.
I wonder if some people have not been taught how to control their anger. Or, if they don’t know that they can take no for an answer and everything will still be all right.
I wonder if some people are so wrapped up in their own lives and their own desires and needs that they don’t allow anything or anybody to stand in their way. Maybe it would be better to remove murderous ideas from your heart.
I think the best policy is to live and let live. Besides, the police usually get their culprit, and prison is not a good place to live.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
