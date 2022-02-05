Dorothy Knight Burchett

Sweetheart and I traveled south last month. It was a journey of a couple thousand miles, down and back.
As you know, a person can’t make a trip like that without making stops from time to time. There are stops for gas, stops to get a motel and, of course, times to use the restroom.
As we became giddy from traveling, we began to twist words into new meanings. We all know that you don’t rest when you go to the restroom. And, if you do rest while you’re in there, someone will start to bang on the door.
I remember, years ago, when my friends were dating, falling in love and getting married. Several of us were attending a friend’s wedding. At the reception, we had had our fill of mints and punch. One of us decided she needed to use the facilities, so she invited all three of us to go with her.
Her words are forever etched into my mind. “Well, girls,” she said, “shall we go to the latrine?” Her words were crude, but we all knew what she meant.
So, Sweetheart and I were discussing the non-rest aspect of rest areas and restrooms and started to use the term as a euphemism for “go potty.”
So, from time to time, as we would approach a welcome center or an exit of the highway, I would say, “Sweetheart, would you stop at the rest area. I need to “rest.” He always knew what I meant.
We all use euphemisms from time to time, We use them to refer, in a polite way, to something that is kind of taboo. Or, maybe, it’s just a sensitive topic. Or, we want to say something without actually saying it.
For instance, we might say to our child who is getting into the cookie jar. “If you get into the cookie jar, you know what will happen.”
Sometimes, when we’re talking to someone, whose religious bent we do not know, we might mention “The Man Upstairs.” Everyone knows we’re talking about God.
The alternative words for death are copious, depending on the mood and the circumstances. The most common terms are to “pass away,” or “pass on,” or “pass over.” Somehow the term “pass out” doesn’t have the same meaning.
Other terms are, “kick the bucket,” “cash in your chips,” “buy the farm,” meet your Maker.”
The list goes on and on. We all have euphemisms for heaven, too, but we all know what they mean. In fact, we all want to go there. We just don’t want to go now.
I guess we need to keep our minds and hearts fixed on the true meaning of what we and others are saying. Sometimes, that means sifting out all of the clutter and getting to the heart of the matter.
After all, that’s what is important.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.