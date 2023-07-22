I thought I was a lousy dancer because, for the last five years, the dance instructor has put me in the last row for the jazz dance in the annual senior follies.
I would practice hard every day. I would make sure I was doing all of the steps properly.
I made sure to take part in all of the practices. I did my best to impress the instructor.
Still, I was always put in the back row – no matter where I stood for practice. It was very demoralizing.
Finally, this year, I discovered I’m not necessarily a lousy dancer. I’m just tall, that’s all.
Actually, height is a relative matter. I’m taller than the ladies in the front row, but not as tall as some in the back row. And there are some people who are taller than any of us.
In fact, there was a girl in my high school class who was 5 feet, 11 inches tall. I asked her once if she liked being so tall. She said the only thing she didn’t like about it was she wasn’t tall enough to join the 6-footer club.
On the other hand, my daughter has mourned the fact that she inherited her dad’s genes. My first husband was shorter than I am and she is short, too. He used to ask me to get things out of the top kitchen cupboard that he couldn’t reach.
If they could dance, they would probably be put in the front row. Being shorter isn’t all bad.
Being taller has its ups and downs. I may be harder to see when I’m dancing in the back row, but, if I make a misstep, I’m harder to see, too.
Height is all a matter of perspective (pun intended). It doesn’t help to wish you were taller – or shorter. We can stand up tall, whatever we are and be proud of how God made us.
I’m just glad my last name doesn’t begin with Z. Zs always come last in alphabetical order. If that was the case, I might never be seen again.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.