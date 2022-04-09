Dorothy Knight Burchett

Sunny Lane is a long lane that slopes down from our house. I walk it several times a week for exercise.
Needless to say, it is a lot easier going down the hill than going up the hill. I have to keep telling myself that it’s good for me.
It helps if, instead of focusing my eyes on the top of the driveway, I keep my eyes just a couple of feet ahead of me. I put one foot in front of the other and keep moving. Before I know it, I have mastered the climb and am right back where I started.
As I go, I am reminded of the old Chinese proverb, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.”
I first saw that proverb on a poster in the school hallway when I was in fifth grade. It has stuck with me through the years and helped me through some arduous tasks.
I do wonder, however, if that proverb is old and if it is Chinese. When did Chinese calculate their distance in miles? It seems to me that that measurement is a Western custom.
But, I digress.
I believe the point is that a person should not be deterred by looking at the thousand miles, and pat him/herself on the back for each step he or she makes.
It does no good to be negative, or to give up. Negativity gets you nowhere. If you don’t believe, you can’t achieve. Any successful business person or inventor has learned to put her/his focus on their achievements, while using their mistakes as stepping stones.
This principle can be applied to a lot of things we do in life. It could help us to get an education, build a house, lose weight, learn a new skill. In fact, anything we do in life that is worth doing can be achieved by taking it one step at a time, one day at a time and not giving up.
When we see the assaults on the American way of life, we wonder if there’s anything one person can do to improve the situation. If each of one of us did one little positive thing, it would make a big difference.
It’s kinda like eating an elephant. You have to eat it one bite at a time.
The whole situation can best be summed up by the sage advice, “Keep on Truckin.’”
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
