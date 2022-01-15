Dorothy Knight Burchett

It’s that time of the year when we take down the Christmas decorations.
All of the garlands, the nativities, the stars and balls that were put up with tender loving care must now be taken down and put away for another year.
It seems I have a problem with that. I don’t take the time, or have the same loving care, when I put everything away. In fact, I just stuff everything into bags and boxes and carry them down to the barn/workshop for storage. Then I will rummage through to find the things I need.
It would behoove me to be more organized as I perform this task. For instance, I could put all of the garlands in one box or bag; nativities in another: tree ornaments in another and so on.
However, I usually forget one or two decorations and later discover it on the wall or hanging from a light shade. So I take it down and stuff it into the first box or bag I come to.
Organizing everything would certainly make it easier for me the next holiday season, but I choose to put that off for another day.
Actually, I do plan to go to the barn/workshop and put everything in order during the summer — and one time I actually made some progress, but other duties and pastimes got in the way. After all, I have to prioritize. There are other things to organize.
In fact, one of the things I am careful to organize is the car, when we make a long trip. I’m careful to pack all of the things we will need into specific suitcases and boxes. I make sure Sweetheart puts them in strategic locations in the car.
The suitcases go in the way-back, because we only need them at night, when we get to a motel. The cold food items are kept in a cooler on the seat behind the passenger seat. The snacks are in a picnic basket on the seat behind the driver. That way, I can reach a snack easily, without twisting my body or breaking my arm.
It doesn’t take long for this system to break down. Once I get a snack out of the picnic basket, things begin to fall out of place. The next time I want to find something, I have to rummage through the whole basket. And, when one of us spills the peanuts, it’s a whole new ball game.
As we get into warmer weather, we take off our heavy coats and have no place to put them, except on top of the food containers. It’s starting to get pretty crowded back there. And, where is the atlas when you need it? I only rely on Siri when we’re in a jam. Storing souvenirs only complicates matters.
Nothing will ever be the same until we get home and assimilate everything into our own closets and cupboards. Then life will be normal again.
I used to say that I was going to get organized before I die, but I don’t see that happening.
Maybe, being organized is overrated and we should learn to go with the flow. And what is normal anyway?
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.