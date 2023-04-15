Dorothy Knight Burchett

It was 3 a.m. and our cat, Flopsie, wanted to go outside.
She didn’t wake me. She is too polite to do that, although, in her younger years, she wouldn’t have given it a thought. No, I was up to make one of my many nightly bathroom trips, and she wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.
Well, she went to her food dish and gave it a sniff, then flopped down on the floor and rolled around. (Hence, the name Flopsie.) I knew she wanted to go outside and she knew she wanted to go outside, but she wouldn’t go to the door to tell me that.
Finally, I opened the door, gave her a gentle nudge and she went right out. A few minutes later, she came to the door, I let her in and all was well. I’m sure she felt better, but she never says anything. She does, however, curl up on the couch and go right to sleep.
Now that I was awake, I figured it was time to start my usual early-morning routine. After all, I have come to the conclusion that there is one of my bathroom trips that is not conducive to returning to sleep. I can’t run the vacuum, or do anything that creates sound, because it would wake Sweetheart. And I don’t really feel like cleaning house at that time of morning.
For several years, I have used this time to pray, read Scripture, do Tai Chi exercises, and get a few things ready for breakfast. I’m usually awake and actively engaged for 1/2 to 2 hours. Then I go back to bed and sleep until it’s time to get up.
At 3 in the morning, I have no desire to do anything but sleep. However, past experience has proven that the attempt is futile. There is no one to nudge me into the living room, so I need to have the initiative to get started on my own.
When I am done, I feel much better about myself and can go peacefully back to sleep.
There are many things in life that we don’t want to do. I know lots of them — like washing dishes, taking out the garbage, cleaning the car, going to the dentist.
There are important things outside the home that need to be done, too, that we might not like to do. Sometimes, a person just may not feel like going to work, but s/he goes anyway. Sometimes, things happen in the neighborhood that you don’t feel is best and you need to speak out.
Sometimes, we feel our federal government is out of control and we don’t know what to do about it. There IS something we can do. We can sign the petition to call for a convention of states that can propose amendments to limit the size and scope of the federal government; impose term limits on members of Congress and unelected bureaucrats and demand fiscal responsibility (a balanced budget). Learn more at COSAction.com.
Maybe, you need a gentle nudge or maybe you need a kick in the pants, but, just like Flopsie, (I think) once the job is done, you will feel warm and fuzzy inside.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com.)
