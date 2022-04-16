Dorothy Knight Burchett

You are not going to believe this! I could hardly believe it, myself!
Sweetheart and I were driving on the highway Friday evening, on our way to a concert by an Elvis impersonator.
The rain had just stopped and the sun was coming out. The conditions were perfect for the manifestation of a rainbow. So, we kept an eye out for one.
Soon, Sweetheart nudged me and pointed to the left of the road. There was a low-hanging rainbow and we could see where it met the ground. As we continued to look, we saw another rainbow, a couple of hundred yards farther.
And then, we couldn’t believe our eyes! There was a third rainbow, a couple of hundred yards farther. And we could see where each one met the ground.
I have seen a double rainbow on occasion and even followed one home from work one summer evening, but this was the first time I ever saw a triple. I hope other drivers saw what we saw and realized the rarity of it.
So, Sweetheart and I talked about the possibility of looking for the pot of gold, but we didn’t have a shovel to dig it up. When we were long past the beautiful phenomenon, it occurred to us that the pot would probably just be sitting on top of the ground, waiting for some lucky person to come and scoop it up.
By the time we reached that conclusion, we decided some other lucky person had probably already got there and got the prize. Or, maybe, that whole pot of gold story is just made up. We missed our big chance to find out.
I’m reminded of that lovely song that Louis Armstrong used to sing, titled, “What A Wonderful World.” One of the lines goes, “The colors of the rainbow, so pretty in the sky, are also on the faces of the people passing by...”
In an interview about the song, he said people asked him how he could say it’s a wonderful world, with so many wars going on and so much pollution being polluted. He said it’s the love in people’s hearts that make it wonderful and that we need more of it.
In the song, Louis points out all of the natural beauty he sees as he stands by and observes. One of the beauties is the people and the different colors. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. looked forward to a time when people would be blind to the colors of human skin, but Louis thought the colors were what made the beauty.
Maybe, it would benefit all of us if we would just stand by and observe the trees, the sky, the clouds, the people and the babies. And, especially, the rainbows.
Perhaps, the treasure lies, not in a pot of gold, but in the rainbow, itself.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
