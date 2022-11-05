Dorothy Knight Burchett

I always save the best things for last. I always do the hard thing first.
Well, most of the time.
For instance, I definitely would not eat the coconut cream pie before the liver and onions. When I’m done eating, I want to have a good flavor in my mouth.
On the other hand, some people like liver and onions and would like to have that flavor remain when they’re done eating. They might not even like coconut cream pie.
I have never liked liver and onions, even though I used to eat it quite often. That was when the children were growing up and I forced them to eat it because it was good for them. Besides, it was during my first marriage when times were rough and liver was cheap. On the other hand, coconut pie is delectable and delicious.
There are times, however, when it might be a good idea to eat the food you like first. It was a long time ago when I first heard the wisdom, “I eat dessert first. At my age, I might not live long enough to eat it last.”
There are other reasons, too. For instance, if the tasty food is hot, you don’t want it to get cold. If it is cold, or frozen, you don’t want it to melt. If you are in a hurry to go somewhere, you might want to eat what you want and skip the rest.
When it comes to cleaning house, I clean the bathroom first. Now it is a toss-up if this is the hardest thing or the easiest because it is the smallest room. However, there is more to be done in the bathroom because of all of the fixtures that need to be scrubbed.
On the other hand, (How many hands is that now?) for the sake of efficiency, it might facilitate matters to do the relatively easy task of dusting first. If you are a person who makes lists (paper or mental), that could be a quick and easy one to cross off.
Also (I quit counting hands), if you put the hard thing off until last, you just might put it off indefinitely. There’s always that to think about.
Let’s face it. There are some things that must be done that we just don’t like to do. Or that we’re too lazy to do.
We may complain about it. We may whine about it. We may lament about it. We may pray about it, but the issue is still there.
Whether you do it soon or late, whether you like it or not, don’t put off voting on Nov. 8.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com.)
