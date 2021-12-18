Dorothy Knight Burchett

I’m just getting over a sinus infection.
You know how it is — they last two weeks, with or without medication. I should know. I’ve had one every couple of years since I became an adult.
It’s one of those things. When I’m sick, I feel like I’ve been sick forever. When I’m well, I feel like I’ve never been sick.
As I was blowing my nose one day, I was contemplating the sad state of affairs. I wondered for how many eons human beings have suffered from sinus infections, or the common cold, or sore throats. I wonder if cave people got colds. If so, what did they blow their nose on? They didn’t have tissues.
I’m sure they suffered from maladies of all sorts. There was the bubonic plague that killed thousands of people, and malaria, and the flu (Spanish, avian, swine, etc.). They are all part of history.
You and I are making history now, as we suffer another health challenge. Whether we like it or not, we are part of history.
However, the challenge is not entirely physical or health-related. It affects people emotionally, as well. Many people, even some who are vaccinated, are staying home for fear of contracting the virus. Fear can be very debilitating and as deadly as the disease.
I was listening to a talk show on the radio recently. The host was interviewing Virginia Prodan. She was a dissident under the brutal reign of Nicolae Ceausescu, the Communist ruler of Romania from 1965-1989.
Ceausescu put a target on her back, because she dared to speak out against his oppressive regime. In fact, he sent an assassin to her office with a gun to silence her.
She told the host that, as the assassin was pointing the gun at her, a voice inside her head told her to share the Gospel message with him.
Prodan asked the man if she could tell him something before he shot and he agreed. As a result, he accepted the message and, later, became a Christian. Both of them were deported from the country and are living in free countries now.
Prodan said something that has stuck with me and will be an inspiration for years to come. “Fear and faith are contagious. Choose faith.”
Now that’s a pandemic I could live with.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.