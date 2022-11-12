Dorothy Knight Burchett

Our friends and I just helped Sweetheart celebrate his birthday with a party.
Every year, Sweetheart attempts to elucidate people about the difference between birthday and age. For instance, if a person is turning 50 years old, he says that person is actually celebrating his/her 51st birthday. The first birthday, when the person was born, needs to be added.
I contend that a person has only one birthday, and that is the day the person’s mother gave birth to him/her. Every yearly celebration is a birthday anniversary.
However, all of the semantics is just nit picking. A person can have just as much fun at a party — whatever you want to call it.
We are all inclined to pick nits from time to time, for fun and entertainment or to educate. It doesn’t usually change matters much.
Sometimes we just come up with an idea that catches on, give it a name and it turns into a tradition. The idea may, or may not, be founded in fact. If it is fun and entertaining or brings joy to the heart, it doesn’t matter how factual it is.
A person can use her/his brain to sift out the details and decide if it is something worth the time and effort to engage in. All that it takes is a little common sense.
You have probably heard the saying, “Common sense isn’t common any more .” It may sound like a new platitude, but it probably originated in acient Rome or Greece. It could be that the commonality of sense is common enough, but many people just don’t want to participate in it.
Maybe, they’re lazy or maybe they want to go along with the crowd. Maybe, they have never been taught how to think and make decisions. Maybe, all they have been taught is what to think.
Maybe, their mind is closed, rather than open. Maybe, they don’t want to learn something new because they are happy with the way things are.
That would be a shame, because new ideas are what spawned new inventions, new ways of doing things and new friends. It also makes a person more fulfilled and more of the person s/he was created to be.
Maybe, you should read a book, go to church, try a new recipe, help your spouse do a chore you don’t usually do, volunteer, pray, meditate.
Whatever you decide to do, it could help you be more fulfilled. And it would be better than picking nits.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com.)
