I’ve heard it said that, if you want to remember your dreams, you should keep pen and paper beside your bed and write them down as soon as you wake up.
Trouble is, I wake up several times throughout the night and I have usually dreamed before each wake-up. Besides, I wouldn’t want to turn on the lamp and wake Sweetheart. That wouldn’t be nice at all. And who knows what my dream would turn into if I wrote in the dark.
There are some dreams, however, that you can always remember for one reason or another. Take the one I had a couple of nights ago, for instance.
I dreamed I was getting out of bed to go to the bathroom. Along the way, I saw a cute little tan-and-white terrier dog in the area where the cat toys are. Her name was Rhonda.
My first question was, “Who named this dog Rhonda?”
Then I discovered that Rhonda had gone potty in the middle of the cat toys and had left a little river on the floor in the living room.
As I was (cautiously) carrying Rhonda outside, I asked my second question, “When did we get a dog?”
Thankfully, I awoke and made my way to the bathroom. That’s one dream I will probably never forget.
The best dreams are the ones where you come up with a great idea about a project you would like to do; or an invention you would like to make; or a business you would like to start.
It seems to me that everything a person wants to make or do begins with a dream. The world runs on dreams.
Dreams become reality, as long as they are put into action. It’s how we got electricity, computers and indoor plumbing. Time spent in such reverie is never wasted, whether they are brought to fruition or not.
It’s OK if you’re not successful at what you attempt. It’s important to try — and try again, if necessary. And don’t listen to anyone who says it’s a dumb idea, or that it won’t work. Your experience will be its own reward. Don’t let anyone step on your dreams.
I won’t step on your dreams, and don’t you step on mine.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.