Dorothy Knight Burchett

There’s this restaurant a couple of miles from our house where Sweetheart and I used to eat from time to time. But, I told myself I wasn’t going to eat there any more.
It’s a really nice place. They serve really good food. I really like the place. Trouble is, a lot of people really like the place.
It was a couple of years ago that I made my decision not to eat there again. Three of us couples met there for supper on a Saturday night. We had reservations.The place was packed. We waited in the vestibule for 15 minutes.
From there we graduated to the lounge, where we were encouraged to have a drink and an appetizer. Half an hour later, we were called to our table. We went through the usual ritual of ordering drinks, then our meals; waiting to be served; eating our meals; receiving our checks; and cashing out. It took a total of three hours.
I didn’t think the food or the atmosphere were worth three hours of my time.
Then came Fathers Day last week, and our daughter wanted to take Sweetheart and me out for supper. Guess where she wanted to take us? We didn’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth, so we said we would be glad to go there.
The three of us went through the same ritual as before, even though we went on a Tuesday — first the vestibule, then the lounge, then the dining room. The establishment was crowded, even though it was a weeknight. We figured everybody came for the special.
But, the funny thing was we spent a lot of time talking. Since our daughter lives in another state, we don’t see her often, so we had some catching up to do. We didn’t even spend any time texting on our cell phones, like some people do. The only time we got out our cell phones was when we wanted to share photographs.
Sweetheart and I have seen people — especially young people — sitting at a table texting most of the time they are there. Who are they texting — each other? Or, are they playing games? Either way, they are missing out on valuable time they could be spending with the people who brought them there.
So, anyway, we had a lovely dining experience. We made the most of the time we had together.
The restaurant can’t help it if they are so good that lots of people want to go there — unless they want to make lousy food. Food isn’t the only reason people eat out. I guess, if I don’t have the time for the complete dining experience, I’ll eat fast food next time.
But don’t count on it.
What’s my hurry anyway?
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.”)
