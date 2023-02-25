Dorothy Knight Burchett

Last week, I was driving down the main street of one of our local communities when I came upon a minor car accident.
After I determined that it was only a fender bender and I could see people standing outside their vehicles talking on their cell phones, rather than lying bloodied and prostrate on the ground, I hoped that the cars were not blocking traffic. After all, I had places to go, people to see and things to do.
As I drove past the vehicles, I came to this conclusion: vehicle A was traveling east on the main roadway. Vehicle B was pulling out of McDonald’s on the south of the roadway before vehicle A arrived, in an attempt to travel east on the main roadway.
Vehicle B’s driver’s calculations were off and vehicle A collided with vehicle B in the left front fender. However, that is just my opinion, as I didn’t see it happen.
After I passed that accident scene, I headed south toward home. I came upon another fender bender, only both vehicles had pulled off to a different side of the road. Only this was not a fender bender – it was a hood smasher, trunk demolisher. The contents of the trunk were strewn around the parking area where the driver had pulled off.
Once again, I was thankful that no one appeared to be hurt and traffic flow was not impeded.
It appeared to me – and I’m just guessing – that someone did not have their eyes on the road when the other one slowed down to turn left.
It looked to me like some people made some unwise decisions. Of course, we’ve all made unwise decisions from time to time, but the roadway is not a good place to do that.
Although, the workplace can be just as hazardous – and even our own kitchen can turn on us. The sad truth is that a split-second decision can have lifelong consequences. And, sometimes, decisions that affect us are not in our own hands.
I have heard it said that every person makes 30,000 decisions a day. That seems like a lot to me, and I question how accurate that information is. It can sure be overwhelming, unless we take them one at a time.
What we can do, I guess, is to make the best decisions we can and speak out when we feel we have been stepped on.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com.)
