Sweetheart and I went to see a movie last week with some friends.
It has to be a mighty good or interesting movie if Sweetheart goes to a movie. We haven’t gone to see one in years.
Don’t get me wrong. We go lots of other places. We just don’t go to movies.
Well, I was ambivalent about going to see the movie. The title was, “Sound of Freedom,” and I knew it was about child sex trafficking. It’s one of those issues that you know exists, but just thinking about it assaults your sensibilities.
When I think about sex trafficking, it makes me wonder. I wonder why perpetrators need to enslave other people in order to have sex. Are they such losers that they can’t find anyone who would willingly have sex with them?
I wonder if they have spouses or partners who have grown tired of them. Or, if they have grown tired of their spouse or partner. Or, are they looking for diversion or perversion?
I wonder if they realize they are hurting others. Or, if they care. Or, if they have ever been taught not to hurt others.
I do believe, however, that it is wrong to enslave another person, no matter what the reason.
It’s like all crimes, or offenses, or sins, or even legitimate businesses — they won’t stay in business if there isn’t someone to buy the product.
Perhaps, if we want to eliminate child sex trafficking, we need to attack it at its source — by changing hearts, minds and attitudes and teaching our children to love our neighbor as ourselves.
If a mind is a terrible thing to waste, just think how terrible it is to lose a whole life.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.