Dorothy Knight Burchett

I never used to like to go to auctions.
Maybe, the reasons were that I had three rambunctious children I would need to keep under control, while being careful not to raise my arm and make an unplanned bid.
Or, maybe, I had more important things to do at home. Maybe I was afraid my husband would buy things I didn’t want, need or could use.
So, anyway, the children grew up, my husband passed away and I had time on my hands. I decided to give it another try.
So, I went to an auction near my house. I wasn’t looking for anything in particular. There was, however, a large painting on velvet of an Indian maiden sitting beside a stream that caught my eye. I thought it would be very appropriate on the wall of the very large bathroom I had at the time.
The auctioneer opened the bidding at $10. My arm shot up. As he tried to increase the bidding, he got no takers. Wasn’t anybody else interested in the picture?
Well, I was now the proud owner of the painting. Then I began to observe the other bidders at the sale. At no time did any of them take the opening bid. They waited for the auctioneer to start out at a ridiculously low bid and then interested people bid against each other. Often, they would bid it much higher than the opening bid. Maybe, the bidding was part of the fun.
Times have changed again. Sweetheart and I enjoy going to auctions, even though there is nothing we want or need. And, sometimes, we can’t use it either. But, it’s fun.
Not only do we see boxes containing items we would like to have, sometimes those very boxes contain things we didn’t know we wanted. We find out when we get home and start to unpack.
Well, it so happened that Sweetheart and I went to an auction last Saturday. We had seen some items advertised that piqued our interest.
We got there early. I pointed out to Sweetheart what I would like to have and left to pursue other adventures before heading home. I expected him to come home around lunch time.
Lunch time came and went. I got lots of work done around the house. I kept waiting for his return.
Finally, late in the afternoon Sweetheart came home – with his car loaded with new/old stuff. Even though he wasn’t able to get the things I wanted, he told me interesting stories to explain why he wasn’t.
Then we excitedly went through the boxes to see what we had purchased. It felt like Christmas, as we pulled out goodies we didn’t know were in there.
It’s kinda like waking up in the morning. We may have plans for what we want to do, but, sometimes surprises pop up that make the day more interesting. It’s fun to keep an eye out for them.
(Contact Dorothy Knight Burchett at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
