My male cat, Skittles, knows he’s not supposed to get up on the end table beside the couch.
I keep essential items there – such as the TV remote, the Bose radio remote, a hand-carved owl that my brother made for me, my reading glasses and a lamp. When he is there, he knocks things over and makes a mess of things.
Sometimes, I’m sitting at the table, which is only an arm’s length away, so I have to get up and grab him and attend to his needs. Sometimes, he wants to eat and, sometimes, he wants to go outside. I have recently decided to put him outside, no matter what his needs are, as punishment for getting up on the end table.
I have discovered, however, that if I take some time before he gets on the end table to sit down on the couch and hold him for a few minutes, he doesn’t cause the problem in the first place.
Flopsie, my female cat, insists that I pet her and stand beside her while she eats. It doesn’t matter how much food is in the bowls. It seems that she needs some encouragement. Sometimes, I can stand there long enough for her to get started eating and, quietly, slip away and attend to more important matters. Sometimes, however, she keeps coming back to me and wanting me to go back to her dining area.
I have discovered that, if I just stand there until she is done eating, I can avoid her constant pestering. It may take out a couple of minutes of my valuable time, but so does returning to the scene of the crime. I am constantly amazed that cats have not only physical needs, but also emotional needs.
When my youngest child was small, he used to get into a lot of mischief. I remember an incident, when he was about three years old, he was outside playing in the snow with his older siblings. Even though he was the youngest, he was able to cause enough disturbance to make the other ones come in and complain to me. I told him that, as a result of his misbehavior, he would have to be punished. He would have to stay inside the house for a while. Not understanding what the word “punish” was, he threw himself on my fist and said, “Punch me now, so I can go back outside.”
Well, it was all downhill from there. He was constantly doing things to warrant punishment of one kind or another. As he got older, he was grounded many times. He was grounded for such long periods that, on several occasions, he would come to me and ask what he was being grounded for. I would forget. In the meantime, he was getting my attention. In fact, he was always doing outlandish things to get my attention.
Well, it may be that my cats want not only my attention, but also my love – just because they need it. It may be that my son wanted, not only my attention, but my love – just because he needed it. What a lot of aggravation and pain could have been saved if I had given him the love he needed before he thought he needed to go to extreme measures. I think that could be true of all children.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
