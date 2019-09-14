Animals have it easy. All they have to do is hunt for their food, eat, sleep and reproduce.
They don’t have to work, buy stuff and pay taxes.They can come and go as they please. They don’t have to buy property — they just make themselves at home anywhere.
For instance, when we got so much rain this spring and summer, as Sweetheart and I drove along the highways and byways, we saw yards that had little ponds in them that had not existed before. In them were swimming ducks that had trespassed on the property. It appeared, though, that the owners of the property did not object, because I didn’t see anyone outside shooing them away. Maybe, it was a lost cause.
Sweetheart and I don’t have a lot of property, but he bought it and pays taxes on it each year. All kinds of animals that live in western Pennsylvania come here. Some have taken up residence and some just pass through. We have even seen a black bear.
Actually, I was the only one who saw it. Sweetheart was away from the house at the time and the neighbor was on the other side of his house when the bear ambled between our two houses, down in front of the barn and across to the tree line. I was in a predicament, because I wanted to get a picture, but I was undressing to get a shower. I hurried to get my housecoat and couldn’t get the zipper zipped. I raced to get my smart phone/camera, but I had to get my reading glasses so I could see to take the picture. Trouble is, I had to take them off to walk outside.
Predictably, the smart phone/camera chose this time to do its own thing. I went from one program to another, while I had to keep punching buttons to get to the camera. In the meantime, the bear was not waiting for me or my camera. By the time I got outside, the bear was at the tree line and ready to enter. It was about 50 feet away, turned around to see me and kept on going. I snapped a picture of a black blob. If I enlarge the picture, I can just make out that it is a bear.
The bear didn’t cause any disturbance, however, or make any mess, so I guess I can’t complain. Not all animals or birds are so considerate.
For instance, just last week I was pulling weeds in the strawberry patch. I was feeling cramped from bending over for so long, so I straightened up and looked around. There, 10 feet away, were three hen turkeys. I said, “Hello, Turkey Lurkeys.” They didn’t respond. I looked farther and, five more turkeys were making their way through the rhododendrons. Then, the original three walked up to the blackberry patch and scratched a little and moved on. Later, I discovered they had pecked off several little twigs of the bushes. Walking a little farther, I saw that they had also left a deposit on our newly paved driveway. That was adding insult to injury!
Domesticated animals are just as parasitic as wild ones. Well, some of them are working pets, but they don’t have to gather their food, provide a shelter for themselves and clean up after themselves. We do all of the work and they just want to be petted. I must admit, though, that Flopsie and Skittles do keep the mouse and chipmunk population under control. Those are two groups of critters that don’t have free reign over our property.
Yes, human beings may have to work for their upkeep, but there’s one thing that wild animals have to fear that human beings don’t, unless you live near a Jeffrey Dahmer. We won’t end up on someone’s dining room table.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
