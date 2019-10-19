Some of my readers ask me where I get ideas for the stories I write. They say they could never write stories like I do.
For one thing, I tell them that not everyone has the gift of writing, but they have other gifts – some that I don’t have and, maybe wish I did. For another thing, I think everyone alive could write a book about their life. Everyone has a story they could tell – if they knew how.
What captures my admiration is the people who write fiction stories. It takes a lot of imagination to think up a story; come up with characters; develop the story line; and come up with a conclusion that will wow their readers. That’s something I could probably do, but I don’t want to use all the brain power that would be involved.
Once upon a time, when I was younger, I had an idea for a book. I didn’t have a name for it, but I knew what the story line was going to be. It would be about some young women who met in a gynecologist/obstetrician’s office in various stages of pregnancy and began to converse. Upon investigation, they would find that the father of their child was one and the same.
Eventually, after several doctor visits, there would be 12 mothers with the same father! They would hatch a scheme for the unsuspecting philanderer wherein they would blackmail him into buying a house for the 13 of them and he would become their slave. He would have to support them all. They would be mean to him. But, somewhere along the line, one of the women would forgive the father and fall in love with him. All of the women would find other men who would accept them and their children and all would live happily ever after.
Sounds like a far-fetched idea, doesn’t it? Well, a couple of weeks ago, I saw the pilot program on television of a fertility doctor who had used his own sperm to fertilize the eggs of dozens – perhaps hundreds – of women’s eggs and many people didn’t know if they were becoming romantically involved with siblings. What do you know about that?
What also amazes me is the people who write sitcoms. They come up with a new segment every week. That takes a lot of brain power. There is a lot of interaction between the main characters that happens from week to week. The writers have to think long into the future to see how what happens this week impacts what will happen in the distant future.
Not only that, the same writers write several sitcoms. How do they keep it all straight? While they are wracking their brains to entertain us, we relax on the couch and wait to be entertained.How lazy we are.
Or, maybe, we’re just resting from using the gift we have been using all day and need a break.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
