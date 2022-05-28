Sweetheart and I got unexpected visitors this week.
My cousin and his wife come from the state of Indiana once or twice a year — in the spring and/or fall, on their way to spend time with friends elsewhere.
They usually come around noon, spend the night and leave the next morning after breakfast.
They usually give me lots of time to prepare for their visit, so I can make adjustments to my schedule, if necessary. This time, because my cousin’s friend’s schedule was changed, everybody’s schedule changed. As a result, we had two days to prepare for their visit.
That didn’t change our itinerary once they got here, however. It’s always the same.
First, we have a leisurely meal around noon or 1 p.m.. Then we hop into the car and go to the Amish bent-and-dent stores, looking for bargains. And we find them!
We are like children when we shop. When we go into the shops, the men head straight for the candy aisle, looking for dark chocolate.
My cousin is a real chocolate lover — and has been since he was a child. He had to have chocolate syrup in his milk so he would drink it. He was a chocoholic before the phrase was coined.
My philosophy about candy is, “If it ain’t chocolate, it ain’t candy.” My cousin agrees.
So, anyway, as soon as we get back in the car, we start opening the bags of chocolates and pass them around for sampling. We do this as we scout out an ice cream stand where we can get good, local ice cream.
This time, we had no luck finding an ice cream stand. The ones that were nearby have closed down and we didn’t want to travel 10 miles or more to find one that was open. So, we decided to have a fresh doughnut instead.
Well, our favorite doughnut shop was closed for the day, so we went to the doughnut franchise and indulged our sweet tooth. (As though our sweet tooth hadn’t already been indulged.)
By the time we got back home from the afternoon’s adventures, we didn’t really feel like eating supper. We knew that, if we didn’t eat something, we’d be hungry before morning. So, we had a salad and grilled cheese sandwich to hold us over.
We played a card game, which Sweetheart won. He always wins! Then we called it a day and looked forward to the next day’s adventures.
If it’s true that, “Unless you become like a little child, you cannot enter the kingdom of heaven,” I know four people for whom the way is paved.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
