If I should happen to mention to someone that I hang my clean clothes outside on the line to dry, they will usually ask me why. They assume that everybody (except the Amish) dries their clothes in a clothes dryer.
It’s not that I don’t have a clothes dryer. I have a perfectly good one. Well, it’s not perfect, but it works. I seldom use it, though, because that’s where I store the cat food. It’s really handy to the cats’ feeding area and, besides, all of the cupboards are full.
So, when they ask me, I always answer, “Why should I pay the electric company to dry my clothes when the Lord will do it for nothing?”
Fact is, the Lord does a lot of things for me and doesn’t charge me a penny. For instance, She/He washes my car for me. All I have to do is be patient and wait until it rains. He/She dries my dishes for me, too. (I never was keen on having a dishwasher and wouldn’t have room for one if I was.) I just put the clean dishes in the drainer and walk away. An hour later, they’re dry.
Sweetheart agrees with this philosophy. Our driveway is .2 miles long and goes uphill (or downhill, depending on how you look at it). In the winter time, he refuses to shovel the snow or get it plowed. He says, “God put it there. He can pick it up.” And He/She always does — eventually.
Well, I was in a quandary last Sunday. Sweetheart and I had been working in the yard all day on Saturday, and our clothes were filthy. So, I threw them in the washer at 5 in the afternoon. It was too late to hang them outside to dry, so I decided to wait until the next day. Trouble is, Sunday was going to be my day of rest. I really needed it. But was hanging out a few clothes really work? And, anyway, was it my day of rest or was it God’s? Was I making Him/Her work on Her/his day off? I decided it was God’s fault if the sun was shining and a slight breeze was blowing. I could just sneak out and hang the clothes up when God wasn’t looking.
I think I’ll just let the whole situation in God’s hands. In fact, we could probably say that about a lot of things.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
