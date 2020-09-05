Everybody likes to be a winner. Put another way, nobody likes to be a loser.
We have some friends who like to play card games with us. We play several different games, but there’s one game that is particularly challenging. In fact, there are a couple of people who have never won at it. It can be very demoralizing to always lose, so we play other games, too, so they won’t feel like losers.
Part of the fun, though, is just in playing the game. I never get to play Scrabble. Well, almost never. Nobody ever wants to play with me. Well, almost nobody. I do have a friend I play with once a year, but she specializes in three-letter, high-scoring words. That doesn’t give me much to work with. So, the rest of the year I have no one to play Scrabble with -- and I really like to play Scrabble.
One time, I was so desperate for the challenge of a good game of Scrabble that I faced off with my cat Flopsie. I held her on my lap and took her turn every time it came up. We came up with some pretty good words. I can’t speak for Flopsie, but I was having a good time.
Do you have any idea how humiliating it is to lose a game of Scrabble to a cat? It was only by a few points, but I think she might have cheated. I thought I saw her mixing up the letters with her tail when she thought I wasn’t looking.
Well, anyway, I enjoyed playing the game, even though it’s much more enjoyable to have other people to interact with as I play. A person can laugh at some of the silly mistakes and express frustration at some of the luck of the draw. A person can have fun playing the game, even if s/he doesn’t win, there’s always the possibility that he/she could. After all, it’s better to have played and lost than never to have played at all.
It reminds me of some of the experiences I had when I was dating -- especially when I was just out of school. I don’t think men have the same vision of dating. I was always hoping the fellow I was dating was the winner and we would walk down the aisle into a happy life together.
Of course, there was a lot of trial and error. There were good times and bad times. I laughed at some of my silly mistakes and sometimes expressed frustration at the luck of the draw. I got better at it, though, and, eventually, I was a winner.
It could have been easy to give up, or not to try at all. It’s the same way with all relationships. A person can begin to wonder if the work of getting to know a person and being his/her support is worth the bother. You’ve probably heard the old saying, “Is it better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all?” My answer is a resounding yes!
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
