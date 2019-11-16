Sometimes, we don’t realize how much our mothers influence our lives – even after they are gone.
I like to believe that I am who I am because of, or in spite of, my mother and her influence. It’s a little bit of each. But mostly, I am who I am simply because I am who I am. I’ve worked hard at it and nobody else deserves the credit – or the blame.
Well recently, Sweetheart and I were at the Sunday night dance and we took part in the cake walk. The term is used loosely, because sometimes the prize is a cake, sometimes the prize is a giant cookie and, sometimes, the prize is a pie. The night we won the prize was, not one, but three pies. Three small pies, but three nonetheless.
One of the pies was apple, one of the pies was cherry and one was a berry pie. At first, we thought it was blueberry. Upon further chewing, we came to the conclusion that it was elderberry pie. Well, you could have knocked me over with a feather! I didn’t know I would like elderberry pie!
In all of my years growing up at Mom’s house, I never tasted elderberry anything. As a throwback to her childhood, Mom hated elderberry everything! She said that because elderberries were plentiful on her parents’ farm and money was scarce, her mother (my grandmother) made jelly and pies and other sweets with elderberries. Although she made strawberry jam, she only served it when there was company for dinner. As a result, I never got to taste it. Fact is, I might have liked it sooner if I had got the chance to taste it sooner. I was a victim of my mother’s prejudice.
Mom had other prejudices. I remember one day, when I was about 10 years old, we were visiting at my aunt’s house. The two of
