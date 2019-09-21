There’s something about weeding the garden that makes me wax philosophical.
Well, maybe I don’t exactly wax, but I think a lot and I come up with a lot of allegories. The same thing happens when I’m washing dishes, or sweeping the floor, or doing a lot of little chores that don’t require a lot of brain power.
But picking blackberries is probably one task that really opens up my mind. Since we only have two blackberry bushes, every berry I pick is precious. I want to make sure I get every single one that is ripe. Then I must save them for a couple of days, until there are enough to make a pie, or cobbler, or whatever I can think of that will be tasty.
I start by picking the berries that are at the top of the bush and on the edges. Then, I lift each leaf, searching for the ones that are hidden underneath. Sometimes, as I reach out to pick some at the extreme edge, I discover that I am overlooking a nice, black, ripe one that is right under my nose. Endeavoring to be thorough, I then get down on my knees and look up. I have missed many a berry by not doing that very thing.
You’re probably wondering where the analogy comes in. Well, I think that people sometimes have a closed mind. Some people have developed a mindset and refuse to change it. When it comes to gathering news, I can see where the berry picking strategy can come in handy.
For instance, getting the news from only one source can cause a person to be very myopic. What harm can it do to get several sources? There are many sources today and using them can be very beneficial -- print media, television, radio and the internet. Reading or watching or listening to the mainstream media can be like picking berries on the fringe of the bush. It’s a good place to start. Talk shows, that share opinions, can be like lifting the leaves and seeing information that had been hidden. It’s also important to not overlook material that is right in front of your nose.
However, we must push back the leaves and look for bias. It’s found everywhere these days. On the right and on the left, you can find it in every news story. All you have to do is take out the adjectives to get to the real story. I just want the facts and I can form my own opinion. Sometimes, we need to wonder what is being left out of the story, too.
And, the last thing we can do is get down on our knees and look up to get a completely new perspective and the guidance to complete our mission. By using this simple, but comprehensive, method, we can save our ideas and use them for the greater good.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
