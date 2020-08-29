One day last week, as I stepped out of the shower and was drying my legs, my eyes were, once again, drawn to the scar on my shin.
Once again, it brought back memories of what caused it.
I was about 12 years old and visiting a friend at her house. We were running and playing, when I fell and got a small cut on my shin. Even though it was a small cut, it bled profusely, and, as anyone who has injured a shin knows, caused intense pain. The incident had a happy ending, though, because my friend took me to her handsome older brother, who administered first aid. If I remember correctly, it was a while before I took that Band-Aid off.
I have accumulated many scars on my body in my years of life on this earth. Not all of them had such a bittersweet ending. I don’t even remember how I got some of them. Some of them may have even been caused by traumatic experiences. They have all been healed and only the marks remain -- marks that give my body character.
I have scars that I can’t see, as well. There have been traumatic events that caused pain in my heart. They were caused by unkind words or actions, by broken relationships, by events and upheavals that have residual effects. Some things that I have done to hurt others make me feel guilty and sad, and that leaves its own marks. Other people have done things that hurt me, too.
I have found that ignoring what was said or what happened doesn’t bring healing. Sometimes, we need to confront the problem or the person, talk it over and come to a resolution. It’s like opening up a wound, cleaning it out with antiseptic and putting a bandage on it until it heals completely. It’s a wonderful feeling when it’s all better. It’s almost like it never happened -- except that you feel stronger for having endured it.
And when you have the courage and humility to talk over your concerns with someone you have wronged, or someone who has wronged you, there’s nothing to compare with the feeling of being forgiven. Maybe, you won’t forget what happened, but you might feel stronger for having endured it.
We can learn from our mistakes. And we can learn from the mistakes of others. And we can even go on making mistakes -- the same ones, or bigger ones. When my nieces and nephews were growing up and falling down, my sister-in-law used to call their scrapes and bruises “bumps of knowledge.” Hopefully, they gained the knowledge of how to do it right next time.
But the biggest mistake a person could make is to never take the time and make the effort to heal.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
