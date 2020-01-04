After I got my book of poetry off the shelf a couple of weeks ago, I began to think back to my high school years when I wrote most of those poems.
Most of them were love poems, as you might suppose, but many of them were of a spiritual nature as well. However, many of them were written to, and about, a boy in my classes in 10th through 12th grades. He got interested in writing poetry, too, when he read some of mine and we would swap our renderings during class.
Once, I wrote the following two-stanza poem:
“Last night I dreamed I loved you, I woke and it was true.
Many times I’ve dreamed about you and hoped you’d love me, too.
My dreams have all been useless. They were so wild and free.
But, when I go to sleep tonight, I’ll dream that you love me.” (copyright 1992)
I passed it to Richard in English class, while Mrs. Deming was writing on the chalkboard. He noted on the page, as he slipped it back to me, “Nice. Who’s the lucky guy?” Suppressing the desire to write back, “It’s you – you ninny!”, I, instead wrote, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”
Richard always had a new girlfriend and it was never me. I was too shy to make my feelings known. After all, he was quite a catch and, I thought, out of my league. (Not that I had a league.)
In the second semester of my senior year, my mother and I moved to a different school district, which I had attended during junior high. I shared my love poems with some of the girls I hung out with and they thought they were great.
Well, lo and behold, one day, as we were going in to Solid and Trig class, Mr. Black was sitting on the edge of his desk. In the hustle and bustle of settling into our seats and opening our books, I heard Mr. Black begin to read, “Last night I dreamed I loved you...”
When he saw my head pop up with a deer-in-the-headlights look, he gently folded the paper from which he was reading and tucked it back into his breast pocket. I didn’t make a sound the rest of the class period, as I pondered how he could have got hold of that poem.
That didn’t stop me from writing poetry, as I continued to be rather prolific, but I stopped that esoteric activity once I got married and my priorities changed. In fact, a lot of things have changed since I wrote my last poem at the age of 23.
I came across another poem in my book that left me wondering. The last two lines read:
“I may not wed you, though my love be true,
But I will love you till my life is through.”
For the life of me, I can’t remember who I wrote that poem about.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
