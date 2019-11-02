Years ago, when I was younger and had lots of energy, I was a waitress at a restaurant in Clarion. It was owned by four Italian brothers and we specialized in Italian entrees.
The main attraction, however, at least for the college students who lived a couple of blocks from us, was happy hour. Especially, happy hour on Friday nights. From 4 to 6 p.m. every day, but especially on Friday afternoons, the bar served two drinks for the price of one. That was a real bargain for young people who had been hitting the books all week and needed a break. It was also easier on their wallets.
Well, there were several waitresses who worked there on Friday afternoons, but three of us were usually designated to wait on customers in the lounge during happy hour. About 95 percent of the customers were college students. They would fill up the lounge and stand around between the tables and along the walls. The bartenders were busy making drinks and didn’t get a break for two hours. All they could do was make drinks and take money. The other two waitresses were older than I was at the time, by about 15 years. In fact, they were staring retirement in the face, but refused to give in. They dreaded happy hour. They said the college students were rude and didn’t tip well.
My boss asked me how I felt about waiting on college students during Friday night happy hour. Sorry, but I didn’t share the other two waitresses’ opinion. I can’t say that I was ecstatic about it, but I really didn’t mind serving drinks to the young people. (Well, they were younger than I was, anyway.) In fact, when they teased me, I would tease right back. If they made a wisecrack, I would crack right back. We got along all right together. As a result, I made some decent tips. In fact, I made darn good tips.
Attitude is everything. At least, it was for me during Friday night happy hour.
Well, I see lots of stories on television about child abuse. One that really comes to mind is the one about the 11 children out west (was it California?). Besides being imprisoned in their home for years, they were subjected to what most of us would consider inhuman and unspeakable abuse. Most of us would like to do to those parents what they did to their children. However, when the children were asked how they felt about their parents now that they had been rescued from their torturers, they did not respond in kind. At least some of them said, “They were just trying to be good parents.”
How could that child say that? How could s/he not be bitter? Why would that child even want to see his/her parents again? I guess it all comes down to attitude. What good would it do for a person to be bitter? It would only cause more damage to an already damaged psyche. At least, that’s the way I see it. Attitude will help the children to get better.
There are many ways in which attitude can make or break a person. By losing a game, we learn to do better. By forgetting, we learn to remember better the next time. By making a mistake, we learn how to correct it. By doing a job wrong, we learn how to do it right. Giving up isn’t going to make a person better. Not being allowed to fail isn’t the answer either.
If attitude is everything, maybe it wouldn’t hurt for us to adjust our attitude from time to time.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
