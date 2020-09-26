As I was hula hooping in the front yard the other day, I looked over at my favorite crabapple tree. It bursts forth with beautiful fuchsia flowers every spring. For a couple of weeks every year, I spend every meal time gazing out from the dining room table to admire its beauty.
Alas, the poor thing is on its last legs — or should I say roots, or barks, or limbs, I don’t know what the corollary would be, but I do know that there are two large limbs that look like they’re as dead as doornails. The bark is peeling off the whole tree, but especially on those two limbs.
Upon further inspection, however, I noticed that there are a few offshoots on one of the branches with a few remnants of leaves on them. How could this be? Is there just enough life in the dead tree to support new life? I had been thinking about cutting those two branches off, for esthetic reasons, if no other.
It happens to me a lot when I’m pruning the berry bushes. Just when I think a branch is brown and dry and I’m ready to apply the pruning shears, I spy a leaf at the end, fluttering in the breeze. What a shame it would have been to cut off the whole branch, when there’s hope of getting more berries.
It seems that life continues on the heels of death. It’s like all life. We stand on the shoulders of those who went before us — for good or bad. I’ve heard it said that a bad tree can’t bring forth good fruit, but it’s my opinion that the corollary is not true for humans.
Humans can make choices. Although those who have gone before us may have made unwise choices, we can do better. And the fact that they made poor choices, can inspire us to do better.
It doesn’t take much to make a choice. We made hundreds of choices every day. Some are rather insignificant, while some can be life changing. In a split second, you can take the turn in the road that results in a dangerous accident. In a split second, you can decide to apply for a scholarship that guarantees your entry into college.
Some decisions need to be made every day, until they can become a habit. I read a piece of wisdom once, (Could it have been on a Salada tagline?) that read as follows:
Sow a thought — reap an action; sow an action — reap a habit; sow a habit — reap a character; sow a character — reap a destiny.
I’m hoping that my shoulders will be strong enough to support those who come after me. And I hope that the new lives that are generated will have good character.
For good or bad, those who have gone before us have determined our present. We, now, determine its destiny.
