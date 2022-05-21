Ah, the sun is shining, the breeze is wafting across the flowers and the temperatures are reaching the 80s, at last! It appears that spring may be here.
Every year, however, when spring arrives, it creates a quandary for me. Which do I do first? Do I spring clean the house (since it IS spring and the house DOES need to be cleaned), or do I plant the garden (since the garden NEEDS to be planted and the seeds WON’T plant themselves)?
I have tried several different approaches to solve the dilemma of working these two large projects into my social life.
For instance, I have tried doing one and then the other, but, usually, one will take precedence and the other has to be interrupted.
I have tried cleaning house on rainy days and working in the garden on sunny days, That works until the rain comes — or stops — and one project has to be left in a state of disarray.
If we decide to have guests over for supper or to play cards, it’s not really good manners to expect them to walk under the ladder to get to the table. Besides, it’s bad luck. And, if I leave in the middle of gardening, the crows come and eat the seeds.
For a couple of years, I planted corn in the garden, but I never got any corn out of it. It didn’t want to grow. When it did grow, the birds ate it. I decided to save my money on corn seeds and save the space for a crop that would grow.
I remember my mother planting a garden when I was little. I watched her smooth out a little row, sow the seeds, cover the seeds with dirt and tamp the dirt down with the rake. Then she would always say, “Now we wait for it to rain.”
I don’t remember Mom having any crop failures when I was little. If there were, she didn’t say anything. On Sunny Lane, one crop or another fails every year and I always complain. However, another crop will usually proliferate to fill in the gap.
And Mom never spring cleaned — at least, not that I know of. Of course, she cleaned, but she didn’t announce it in the spring time and she didn’t make a project out of it.
This year, I have decided to clean half a day and garden half a day — unless it rains, of course. And, whichever task comes up in the afternoon gets short shrift. That’s when I take my nap. It doesn’t leave much time for work.
The whole affair is a mixed-up mess and I have to straighten it out. But, that’s what I like to do. I like to bring order out of chaos and then stand back and admire my work. It’s funny how a person doesn’t realize how dirty a house is until he/she cleans it.
Life is like that. Sometimes, it’s messy. Sometimes, it’s chaotic. Sometimes, you need to stop in the middle of one project to do another.
Sometimes, you’re in a quandary. As the old saying goes, “Life is what happens when you’re making other plans.”
When we get to the end of our lives, let’s hope we can all stand back and admire our work.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
