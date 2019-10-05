People who conduct all of their business online don’t know what they’re missing. They could be getting lots of neat stuff in the mailbox, like I do.
You see, I donate money to certain organizations that provide services to people, mostly children, who are less fortunate. And they send me neat little items that I didn’t know I wanted. Even the political watchdog groups I support send me things I could do without. In fact, I have done without them and did not suffer any lack.
For instance, I have got enough address labels through the years to wallpaper my whole house. Try as I may, I can’t use all of those address labels I get from one charity before I get another batch from a different agency. I don’t have that many bills that I can use them and I hardly ever write a letter any more. Maybe I should write some letters, but my friends all text me.
I get plenty of gifts from the missions I support, but I also get them from new ones, hoping to elicit funds from me. Apparently, these groups share my contact information for their financial gain. I can’t say that I blame either mission, but I can’t send money to all of them. Since I am not required to pay for something I didn’t request – even though several levels of donations are suggested – I keep the gift and throw the solicitation away.
If a group has sent me a gift and I do not send a monetary gift, I sometimes get a reminder. Once I got a lovely pair of winter gloves from an Indian mission that I did not recognize. Since I did not make a contribution, I got a letter later asking if I had received the gloves. Sweetheart suggested that I write back and tell them I did not receive the gloves and to send me another pair. I question the wisdom of this mission using money to buy me gloves to keep my hands warm. Do the little Native American children have gloves to keep their hands warm? Maybe the money used to buy my gloves could have been used to buy the children’s gloves.
I have received tote bags of various sizes and styles – enough to use a different one each day for, at least, a month. I have received inexpensive calculators -- big and small, pens, note pads, greeting cards, puzzle books, flower seeds. Once, I got a small magnifying glass, which I thought was unique, but I don’t think I ever used it.
I have even got money in the mail – from two cents to $2. The accompanying letter says, “This two cents will feed a family of four for one month.” (Or something like that.) They want me to send the two cents back, plus a generous donation. I say they should keep the money and feed the family of four themselves. I plunk the money into my little change jar, along with the rest of my monetary gifts and, when it is full, I donate it to a local charitable organization. Who do they think they are fooling with this tactic? It must work, though, because a few months later I’ll find another envelope with money from the same organization with the same plea.
I have made a conscious decision to support a few organizations that are tried and true. I have only a certain amount of money I wish to contribute. Spreading it thin would not be effective for those who need the help. Also, I have researched these groups and found them to be legitimate. I have even visited two of them.
In these times when there are so many tragedies – of many different kinds – we have to be extremely cautious before sending someone money. In fact, recently I sent in a postcard initiated by my credit union with information for a death and dismemberment policy. A couple of weeks later I got a telephone call from a man saying he was from Pittsburgh and was verifying information I had sent in about an insurance policy. I started to verify the information, until he asked me for my birth date. Suddenly, I began to see red flags! I said, “I don’t remember sending in a postcard and I’m not continuing this conversation.” Upon which, I clicked off.
Upon thinking more about it, I called my credit union and was reminded about the card I had sent in. The fellow was legitimate, after all. Oops!
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
