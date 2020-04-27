Since I’ve had extra time on my hands, I’ve been able to do a lot of work around the house and the yard.
I don’t need to block out a period of time for Sweetheart and me to go dancing. I don’t need to block out time for line dance class. It’s not that I don’t like to do those things. If I can’t go dancing, I sing and dance along with the radio. (Thank goodness no one is watching.)
So, I’ve been spending every day when it isn’t raining working in the yard — raking up sticks and leaves; digging up multi flora rose bushes; pulling weeds in the strawberry patch; putting sawdust down; planting seeds in the little greenhouse containers. It’s a dirty job, but I have a vision of the tasty food Sweetheart and I will eat this summer. Besides, I like to get dirty. I always have. I like to get my hands and feet in the dirt, get my clothes dirty and then get a nice, warm shower. It feels so good to relax and get clean again.
Now that the outside work is under control until it’s time to plant garden, I can concentrate on spring house cleaning. I know what you’re thinking — how can someone who likes to get dirty be excited about cleaning house? Well you should see how dirty I get when I’m dusting and sweeping and washing and waxing. But, when I’m done, the house and I are both clean.
Trouble is, by the time I have cleaned one room and am working on another one, the first one is getting dirty again. In fact, if I could clean the whole house in one day (which will never happen), it would still need to be cleaned again. If I dust the furniture today, in two or three days it will need to be dusted again. If I vacuum the carpets today, in a day or two, there will be man glitter (sawdust), cat hair and dried mud taking up residence in certain patches here and there.
It could become frustrating — especially if you consider that I will be pulling weeds and picking up sticks all summer, as well.
It could just be that this is Mother Nature’s way of ensuring that I continue to get dirty and clean again. Maybe, that’s what happens when we clean up our act — like when we have a misunderstanding in a relationship and then reconcile or make a mistake at work and fix it.
It feels so good to clean up our act.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
