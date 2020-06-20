I have a complete set of the works of Robert Louis Stevenson in my library. I see it every time I go to the loft for a nap with my cat Skittles.
I call it my library, but it’s actually 6 1/2 large shelves of books that I have read, or started to read, or intend to read, or plan to read again and don’t want to part with.
And I think it’s a complete set of Stevenson’s works. My mother said it was many years ago, when I was a young girl. I started to read “The Black Arrow” once, when I was in junior high, but I never finished the first chapter. Through the years and upwards of 10 moves in housing, I have looked at those books — still with their paper dust covers on — and told myself I would read them all when I retired and had some free time. I still haven’t finished the first chapter. In fact, I don’t think I’ve opened one of the books since junior high.
I can’t bear to part with them, though. My mother told me my Dad bought them for the family to enjoy. Fact is, none of the family has enjoyed them. I don’t think any of my siblings knew they existed. My one remaining brother probably wouldn’t want to tackle them at his age. He just turned 90.
But I cherish those books and am still committed to reading them, because my Dad got them for us and I cherish my Dad, even though I never got to know him. Dad died of a heart attack two months before my sixth birthday and my relationship with him before that was sporadic.
Mom and Dad separated when I was a year old, so I didn’t see Dad much, but I always had a soft spot in my heart for him. I always had a longing for the love he could have given me. Mom had a boyfriend, and we became close, but it wasn’t the same as having my own dad.
When the children in elementary school made cards and art projects for their dads, I brought mine home to sit on the shelf. Sometimes I would drop it in the school room waste basket and not even take it home. My youngest older brother used to boss me around, but he was definitely not my Dad and I didn’t like it.
When my classmates’ parents attended our high school graduation, it was my mother and siblings there to see me walk across the stage. But I graduated on my Dad’s birthday and that made it special. I had the feeling he was smiling down from heaven on that night.
I always envied people who had dads and hoped they appreciated them. I think I turned out alright, though, even though he wasn’t around to give me a guiding hand, and I believe he will be the first one to greet me when I cross over to the other side.
I know there are millions of people out there who don’t have dads to guide them along life’s path — for one reason or another. I hope they turn out all right, too. And I hope those of you who have dads appreciate them.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
