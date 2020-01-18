Where do ideas about fashion come from?
For instance, when I see actors on television, especially on the award shows (which I hardly ever watch), women are dressed in gowns that my Sweetheart calls gownless evening straps. They “bare”ly contain enough material to cover the woman’s bathing suit area. In fact, some bathing suits don’t cover their bathing suit areas.
Yet, the men are dressed in tuxedos, which cover all parts of the body except the head and hands. It’s not that I want to see more man skin, but where is the middle ground here?
Who came up with this idea in fashion? Well, whoever it was, I wouldn’t know the person anyway, or care. I just think it’s kinda dumb. And, I wonder if it was a man who thought that women should expose their limbs and other parts of their anatomies. Or, was it a woman who decided men should have their whole bodies covered?
From what little I know of fashion through the centuries, it wasn’t always this way. Women used to cover their bodies and keep men guessing as to what was under the clothing. But men in polite society always were well covered. At least, I think they were.
My mother used to say that fashion can only go so far and then it is repeated. Are we headed back to prehistoric times when everybody wore animal skins? Or, how do we know they wore animal skins? Maybe they wore fig leaves. I’ve seen documentaries in which people wear plant leaves. I doubt if it’s very comfortable.
What I wonder is why do clothing styles seem to be rather uniform? School children and certain employees find value in wearing clothes that follow the same style, but the general public needn’t do the same. If I’ve seen one, I’ve seen dozens of young people wearing jeans that are threadbare in certain areas of their pant legs. Is this a uniform?
What is the purpose of uniforms, anyway? Is it to make people look and feel the same, or is to set them apart? For instance, hospital workers wear uniforms, of sorts. They’re not those white dresses and little hats that always fall off, or white pants and shirts that doctors used to wear, but patients know a health care provider when they see one. The same way with athletic teams. You know who you should be rooting for when you see the colors they are wearing.
It seems that uniforms bind some people together, while keeping others apart. A little rivalry never hurt anyone, but in some realms it seems to get out of hand. Belonging to a certain group does not mean a person can’t be friends with people from another group. Because one group has a particular line of thought, or one political party has a certain platform, that doesn’t mean friends and family can’t get along. If it does, shame on you. A person can step out of his/her uniform, so to speak, and put on some neutral clothing that everyone can appreciate.
People in our nation seems to be at odds with each other at this point in time — on gender, politics, the environment, race, fashion. And yet, these same people call attention to the very thing they promote by their dress, speech and attitude. Most people don’t care about such things until it is thrust in front of them. Thus, those who feel they are downtrodden become their own worst enemies. It’s hard to effect oneness while, at the same time, setting ourselves apart.
I’m reminded of a poem I read once that has stuck with me through the years. Author unknown:
“He drew a circle that kept us out — heretic, rebel, a thing to flout.
But love and I had the wit to win. We drew a circle that took him in.”
Perhaps, good fashion would be to find the things that bring us together.
