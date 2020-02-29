While we were in Florida recently, Sweetheart and I took a little side trip to a small town called Madison, in the northern part of the state.
We were staying in a cabin in the Suwanee Springs National Forest and there was nothing to do there but hike. (Yes, I know Stephen Foster spelled it “Swanee,” but, according to the guide at the national forest, he just wanted it to sound better in his songs, so he left the “u” out.) Now a little hiking didn’t hurt us one bit, but you can only look at the same old trees and the same old vegetation so much before it gets to be old hat.
Well, one of the volunteers at the park suggested that we go to Madison and we were just bored enough to give it a try.
Well, we had a pleasant drive, looking at the Florida countryside and enjoying the nice weather as we drove there. We had weathered tornado-like winds and heavy rainfall in Bradenton just a few nights before and this was a welcome change. After about 30 miles of driving, we came into a small town that reminded me of one where I grew up. There was a small park, with a few monuments, a few convenience stores and some abandoned storefronts, just like we see in many small towns these days.
We planned to eat while we were there, but we only saw two sit-down restaurants and we chose one of the locally owned ones, rather than a chain, fast-food restaurant.
We have seen too many small towns such as this one. We saw no industry, although there might have been some on the outskirts, where we didn’t go. What we did see were a museum, professional offices and LOTS of antique shops. As Sweetheart and I were talking about it later, I told him the motto of antique shops should be, “I threw it away yesterday and you bought it today for twice the price.” In fact, I saw the very same teapot I had bought for my mother when I was 10 years old. I don’t remember how much I paid for it, but I know I didn’t have enough money to spend the $12 the shopkeeper was asking for it. I thought about buying the one on display, but I would probably just break it. I broke the one I bought Mom after I inherited it. I got a little too aggressive while I was washing dishes and bumped it on the faucet.
As we walked slowly from one shop to another, we decided to stop in a cafe and have some coffee and a pastry. It was a quaint little cafe, with only five tables, and antiques cluttered everywhere. As we talked to the proprietor, who was also our waitress, she told us the antiques came primarily from Pennsylvania and Virginia. I wondered if some of the items I donated to local charities may have ended up there.
In fact, I wonder if I should open up an antique shop with some of the items I have, or if I should hold onto them and sell them for a higher price in a couple of years.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
