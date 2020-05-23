Last week, I was working in the yard, doing some planting, transplanting and pruning.
I also dug up a few poison ivy plants, confident in the preventive advice that had been given me by a health care professional one other time I had a bad case of it.
It wasn’t entirely effective this time, as I got some on my wrists. (Is there such a thing as having a little poison ivy, or is it like being a little bit pregnant?)
Well, the next day I was standing by my flower bed, admiring its beauty, when I was shocked out of my reverie by a wasp, stinging me on my hand. I didn’t do a thing to provoke it. I didn’t even see it.
There’s only one thing left and I will have navigated all of summer’s hazards, I thought to myself — a sunburn. And summer doesn’t officially start for another month. I’m ahead of schedule. Even though I went to a wiener roast that afternoon and spent four hours in the sun, I was spared that affliction.
Speaking of wasps, there is a phenomenon that happens in our house every spring. The wasps come out of the woodwork — literally. Apparently, they spend the winter in the house, where it’s warm, in dormancy. In the spring, I see them staggering around various parts of the house, like they just woke up.
At this point, most people would step on a wasp or grab a newspaper and swat it. Not me. Even though I know that they sting, I also know that that is not their sole purpose in life. I believe that everything God created was created for a reason. And I have seen wasps pollinating my flowers on occasion. (Maybe, I was interfering with that wasp pollinating last week and that’s why it stung me.)
So, anyway, when I see a wasp waking up from its long winter nap, I get a tissue, pick it up gently and release it outside to freedom.
What amazes me is there are always a few critters that want to escape on their own and bang their little heads on the windows or skylights. They can’t seem to understand that, even though they can see the wild, blue yonder, the window is not the way to get to it. But, they keep trying.
I’ve heard it said that doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is one of the signs of insanity. (Nobody has ever told me what the others are.)
The wasps don’t realize that they must put themselves in danger in order to be free. They must be afraid when they see me coming. If they only knew that, by being in my clutches for a few seconds, they could have the whole outdoors to fly around in.
Fear is a terrible thing. It can keep people from finding the freedom they seek and from realizing their potential. Trouble is, they can’t do it if they’re cooped up like a wasp.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.