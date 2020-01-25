Years ago, in the ‘70s and ‘80s, we had a telephone on the wall. We also had three children under the age of five at one time.
The telephone was in the middle of the dining room, where we ate, because the kitchen, where I prepared meals, was small and located quite a distance from the phone. Our dining room was large -- 13 x 14 feet, actually.
Well, my mother, who lived alone, would get very lonely. We had moved to Clarion just a few years before I got married and she didn’t know a lot of people, so, when she needed someone to talk to, she would call one of her children. Since I was the closest child and the call was not long distance, I got the majority of those calls. In fact, Mom would call me many times a day -- as many as five or more. And she didn’t call for a quick hello. She wanted to talk. And, since she didn’t get out much and neither did I, there wasn’t a lot to talk about. But, since I knew Mom was lonely, I held on for as long as she needed.
It was hard to get work done, however. I would reach out as far as I could to do a little sweeping or dusting, or to stack the dishes from the last meal,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.