My husband, Sweetheart, and I are trying to do our part to mitigate the coronavirus.
Since there are some stores in our area that are conducting business in one way or another, we are patronizing the ones we can. We are helping them to keep their doors open until the quarantine is lifted.
For Sweetheart and me, a stay-at-home order is easy to follow. We have our cute little cottage, our big red barn and our one-acre yard to shuttle around in and our two cuddly cats to entertain us. Life has scarcely changed for us.
One thing that has changed, though, is that we are getting takeout dinners from the local restaurants once a day and, on rare occasions, twice. This is hard for me to adjust to, because I like to cook. I have come to enjoy it, though, even though I have to wear a mask to go inside and pick up the meal at some of the restaurants.
Last week, I was sitting at a table in one of the restaurants with my mask on when a woman came in, wearing a mask, and gave her order at the window. As we both waited for our food to be prepared, we struck up a conversation. We commiserated about being required to wear a mask and about having to stay at home — except when buying takeouts and conducting essential business.
Apparently, my new acquaintance had been conducting business at the local dollar store. Being curious, she asked the clerk if customers were being nicer, in light of today’s circumstances. The clerk said that no, they weren’t.
Now I was probably as surprised as my fellow lady in waiting. Or, maybe I shouldn’t be, because a crisis doesn’t always bond people together. Otherwise, why would celebrities, athletes and news people be appearing on TV and radio telling us we’re all in this together? We may all be in the same situation, but we’re not together. Maybe, people find it hard to be nice when they have to wear a mask and stand six feet apart.
It would be nice if people were nice. When I worked at the pregnancy care center, years ago, I learned that the Chinese symbol for crisis was actually two symbols — one meaning danger and the other opportunity. Although we make decisions every day, it’s when danger presents itself that we have a chance to make a choice that will change our lives.
We can choose fear, that makes us avoid and mistrust others, or smile at people when we meet them.
In my opinion, it’s nicer to be nice.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
