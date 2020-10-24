The other day, I was standing in the kitchen when I came across some important information that I wanted to share with Sweetheart. So, I walked through the living room and the mud room, out of the door and down the walk to the barn/workshop, where he spends most of his waking hours.
I called out, “Sweetheart! Sweetheart!” but got no answer. I surmised that he was in the yard, below the barn/workshop, where he might have been engaged in some important chore. I called again, “Sweetheart! Sweetheart!” Again, I got no answer.
I was beginning to get concerned. I walked farther down the yard, where he might have been concealed behind the many trees and their obscuring limbs. Still, no Sweetheart.
Then, the thought finally came to mind that he may have been in the bedroom resting when I came outside. I walked back up the driveway to the house and opened the door. There was the love of my life, standing in the mud room. He said he had been looking for me in the kitchen, where he had last left me. Apparently, I had walked right past the bedroom and not looked in, or I would have seen him there. And he did not see me going by, or he would have known I was not in the kitchen.
I don’t know how we could have lost each other. We live in a small house. Actually, we didn’t lose each other. We just overlooked each other. We overlooked the possibilities, while focusing on what we thought was obvious.
This is not the first time I have overlooked someone, or something. It probably started long ago. One time, when I was in sixth grade, I asked my teacher to help me find something I had misplaced. I had looked everywhere I could think of and was really in a quandary. Wouldn’t you know it! She looked in front of me and there it was! She said, “If it was a snake, it would have bit you.”
She’s not the only person who has used that phrase. However, I have had numerous encounters with snakes and never got bitten. Usually, if I see a snake (and it sees me), it slithers away, or keeps perfectly still, thinking I won’t see it. Maybe, the only time a snake bites is when you DON’T see it. The cowards!
The most important thing I overlook from time is important information — especially, information that would help me to make a decision, or achieve a goal I’m working toward. Like buying a new dress, or deciding where to go on vacation. Sometimes, it’s important to look at the situation from all angles, get input from many sources and turn it all over in my mind.
I’ve been doing that lately, as election day approaches. I hope you are, too.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.