I’ll be glad when this day is over.
I’ve had a snippet of a song running through my head from the minute I woke up this morning. It’s driving me crazy!
Actually, I awake to a song in my head every morning, but it usually goes away as I go about my day and other thoughts and ideas chase it away. But, not today. It wouldn’t be so bad if I knew the song, so I could sing the whole song and enjoy it, but I don’t. Besides, why should I keep hearing the words, “I’m leaving here a better man,” when I’m not even a man?
Now, many people will say they hear a song on the radio while they’re getting ready for work and it sticks with them for a while. When I wake up — whammo — a song has already popped into my head.
Songs aren’t the only thing I think about. Thoughts run through there, too. Thoughts about what I did yesterday and what I hope to accomplish today. Sometimes I can’t wait to eat breakfast and hurry through my morning routine so I can get started on the work I have laid out for myself.
Sometimes it seems as though my mind has a mind of its own. In fact, sometimes, one thought will pop right into the middle of one I’m already thinking.
It’s like a train station. One train barely leaves the station before another one arrives. One sight or sound or memory leads to another one and then another. No wonder people call it a train of thought.
When I was a child I used to hear this saying (or maybe I made it up), “Do you think thoughts, or do your thoughts think you?” Sometimes they seem to drop in out of nowhere.
Another thing I like to think about is gratitude. At my age I have a lot of it.
I’m thankful for who I am, for where I live, for whom I live with, for my family. The list could go on and on.
And that song that was running through my head? What was it, now? I can’t seem to remember.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles.”
