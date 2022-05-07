New Visions is “planting hope” in downtown New Castle with a new opportunity to double the impact of contributions towards beautification this spring.
An anonymous donor has offered to match every donation up to $2,500 to the organization during the month of May to continue cleaning and greening the environment for growth.
A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to help cover the costs of flowers, paint, public art and more to be completed by volunteers this summer to complement the efforts of the city of New Castle’s public works department and other community partners.
New Visions, together with the City, Tri-County CleanWays, the district attorney’s office and the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, hosted 19 similar projects last year engaging more than 125 volunteers in more than 700 hours of community service.
“A downtown that looks cared for is a downtown where people want to hang out,” said Angie Urban, New Visions executive director. “One where businesses aren’t afraid to open and make a healthy investment. These types of projects have had significant impact in mobilizing residents to participate in change. They set us up for future successes.”
The Pennsylvania Downtown Center (PDC), an authority on Main Street development, notes design goes beyond ensuring pedestrians and drivers have a safe experience. The aesthetics of the streetscape shapes one’s perception of whether or not a community is declining or revitalizing. This impacts their willingness to invest.
“The PDC has shared that private investors have difficulty justifying investments in areas where public spaces are blighted. They will not spend private capital to renovate a building if sidewalks are crumbling, street trees are dead, and the landscape is devoid of color”, Urban said. “Conversely, public improvements send a signal that downtown is a priority for the public sector, which in turn encourages private developers to invest.”
While the Citywide Development Corporation is working with the City of New Castle to develop strategies for larger capital improvements, the matching campaign offers residents an opportunity to ‘Grow New Castle’ right now. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/planting-hope-in-new-castle-pa to contribute online or mail tax-deductible donations to New Visions at P.O. Box 5095, New Castle, PA 16105.
