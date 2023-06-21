DON ReClaim! welcomes produce cart
DON ReClaim! has partnered with Community Action Partnership of Butler County to bring their mobile produce and dairy cart to New Castle this summer.
The cart will be parked at 424 N. Croton Ave., from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday on the third week of each month. The cart, which will be on site Thursday, will offer fresh produce and dairy items for sale each day.
The cart will return to town:
•July 18, 19 and 20
•Aug. 15, 16 and 17
•Sept. 19, 20 and 21
•Oct 17, 18 and 19.
“We are excited to bring this to the community,” said Ashley Stevenson, director of DON ReClaim!
“We are right around the corner from the bus terminal and downtown businesses, making this a very accessible option for people to secure fresh produce.”
