DON ReClaim!, a building materials reuse store, will mark Earth Day 2023 with an open house and parking lot sale on Friday while also kicking off summer food truck Fridays with its first vendor, Haitian Sensation.
The event will feature parking lot exhibits by Keystone Communities Elm Street Community program; Disability Options Network with information provided by the Center for Independent Living and featuring demonstrations of the DON Connect resource; Lawrence County Conservation District selling leftover blueberry plants; PennOhio Clay Guild with pottery; New Visions Lawrence County with information on community cleanups, and Forward Lawrence.
DON ReClaim! will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the food truck will be serving lunch beginning at 11 a.m. The business is located at 424 N. Croton Ave.
“We are excited to bring back food truck Fridays to showcase food vendors that aren’t typically easy for City residents and downtown employees to access during their lunch break,” says Ashley Stevenson, Director of Community Reclamation Programs at DON. “We will have some new items on sale such as repurposed raised garden beds, unique upcycled planters, bluebird boxes, and much more.”
If you are looking for something unique to complete a home renovation project DON ReClaim! has an inventory of items for sale that are sold at 50 to 75 percent less than retail.
The mission of DON ReClaim! is to create an inclusive community through programs and community revitalization initiatives while also diverting reusable building materials from the landfill. DON ReClaim! was founded in 2018 and is a subsidiary of DON Enterprises, Inc.
