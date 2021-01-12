DON official to talk hemp; program needs farmers

DON Processing, Inc., a hemp fiber decortication startup and the newest company in the DON group, will participate in a panel discussion held virtually as part of the Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Lori Daytner, vice president of program development, will join Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and state Sen. Elder Vogel, among others, to discuss work supported by the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. Daytner manages DON’s hemp decortication startup and Hemp Fiber Test Acres Program.
DON was awarded two grants supporting its work in developing a hemp fiber supply chain. One grant supports a Hemp Fiber Test Acres Program, which supports area farmers to learn to grow hemp fiber. The second grant will pay for research and testing on hempcrete used in retrofitting a blighted residential construction in New Castle, showcasing hemp building materials.
DON’s planned decortication facility will create up to 50 jobs and give farmers in a 150-mile radius the option of an alternative crop.
DON Processing also is seeking farmers for its 2021 Hemp Fiber Test Acres Program. Decortication processes hemp stalks into bast fiber and hurd, the inner woody core of the hemp stalk. The fiber and hurd are used in building products such as hempcrete, batt insulation, and wood replacement products including HempWood flooring. European car manufacturers such as BMW use hemp-based interior panels in their cars. The fibers can be used in bioplastics, textiles, paper, and more.
The program is now in its third year. It aims to identify the best varieties for the western Pennsylvania-eastern Ohio region and helping farmers learn to grow hemp fiber productively. DON provides the growing permits, seeds, and other support for farmers to test 4 fiber varieties in small plots of up to an acre for each variety. Education resources are provided by DON, Penn State Extension and Ohio State Extension.
Four Pennsylvania farmers and two Ohio farmers participated in the 2020 program, testing a total of three hemp fiber varieties. Part of DON’s 2020 PA harvest is being made into HempWood™ and will be used in Project PA Hemp Home, a retrofit of a blighted residential construction to be completed this spring. The home will be stripped to the studs and recast with hempcrete.
“There has been tremendous movement in the past year by end-user industries, particularly the automotive industry as they seek to light-weight vehicles with hemp-based interior panels,” Daytner said. “We see key opportunities for use in construction materials and plastics as our region has the highest number of plastic production companies.
“But large contracts will only be possible when enough domestic supply is available. We are still learning how to produce hemp fiber, 2020 was a great success, and we hope to improve even more by expanding to include more acres and more farmers in 2021. By investing now, we will be ready to meet future market demand.”
Farmers interested in the program may contact Lori Daytner at (724) 856-4134 or by email at ldaytner@donservices.org. More information about the company can be found at www.processing.doninc.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.